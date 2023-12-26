KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was quite the Christmas weekend for two Powerball players in Missouri.

According to the Missouri Lottery, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased in O’Fallon, Missouri and matched all five white-ball numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. The winning numbers that night were 9, 14, 17, 18, and 53, with a Powerball of 6.

A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased at a QuikTrip in Pleasant Valley for the Christmas night drawing, according to the Missouri Lottery. The winning numbers were 5, 12, 20, 24 and 29, and the Powerball number was 4.

Since there was no Powerball jackpot winners Christmas night, the Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $685 million for Wednesday night’s drawing with an estimated cash value of $344.7 million.

This is the fourth Powerball jackpot to exceed half a billion dollars this year. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11 in California with a $1.765 billion grand prize.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot on Christmas Day was back in 2013 by a couple in Kansas City.