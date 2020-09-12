Powerful 9/11 tribute on display at Olathe’s Indian Creek Library

OLATHE, Kan. — Allison Antrim was just 14 years old when the World Trade Center towers toppled in New York City on September 11, 2001.

“I was in a first period history class and an announcement came on that planes had hit the twin towers in New York City,” Antrim recalled.

Now, as the adult programming librarian at Olathe’s Indian Creek Library, Antrim is overseeing a powerful temporary tribute to the 343 first responders who gave their lives on that unforgettable day.

A steel beam featured in the display has been entrusted to the Olathe Fire Department. Encased in glass, the beam is surrounded by portraits of the men and women who perished while trying to rescue others on that day.

“The presentation itself is meant only to remind folks about 9/11,” Antrim said. “But specifically, the first responders who gave their very best that day and the days that followed, to serve the people of New York, in the wake of that tragedy.”

The 9/11 tribute will remain at the Indian Creek Library until Sept. 18.