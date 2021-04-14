Powerful documentary about metro’s Bobbi Jo Reed showcased at KC Film Fest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bobbi Jo Reed’s inspiring work rescuing people from addiction at her non-profit ‘Healing House’ is well-known to many in the metro. Now her crusade to help others is getting a star turn at this year’s virtual KC Film Fest International.

“I knew that my story could benefit people but to see it on the big screen,” Reed told FOX4.

The documentary ‘Bobbi Jo: Under the Influence’ chronicles Reed’s redemption, after a long struggle with alcohol and life on the streets, as well as her crusade to save others like her.

“It’s an incredible story of what one person can endure and survive and then come out on the other side,” Reed said.

Local filmmakers Brent and Donna Jones crossed paths with Reed after a chance encounter about three years ago.

“I came home after hearing Bobbi Jo speak and I said, ‘Man, I met this woman who has an amazing story right here in Kansas City’,” said Brent Jones, director of the film.

Donna Jones, producer of the documentary, said Reed’s energy transcends the screen.

“Her whole energy of giving back, it makes you feel like ‘I’m not doing enough I’m not doing enough in my life’,” Donna Jones said.

The film is available on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play and among other platforms.

Although Reed’s work with substance abuse is familiar to many in the metro, she’s relishing the opportunity to put her work on a larger platform.

She encourages people to talk about addiction openly and feel free to contact the ‘Healing House’ website.

“We have to talk about us to get into the answer, we have to discuss it. It needs to quit being a secret.”

