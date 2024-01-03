KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Your career as a professional rugby player and future Olympic star could start in Kansas City this month.

Talent ID trials for men’s and women’s Premier Rugby Sevens (PR7s) athletes will take place in Overland Park on Jan. 28. PR7s is the highest professional level of rugby sevens in the United States.

The tryouts will allow club players and crossover athletes to make a 2024 roster spot for a PR7 team.

The tryouts will take place at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park. Players interested in trying out must be at least 18 and can sign up here.

Before the tryouts, the league will host youth rugby clinics on Saturday, Jan. 27, at Heritage Middle School in Liberty. Children in grades 1st to 12th can sign up here.

“This marks our first time hosting any league activity in Kansas City, and we encourage all athletes to come out and experience 7s with our professional players and coaches,” PR7s general manager Mike Tolkin said.

“An athlete’s path to the highest level of rugby sevens could start in Kansas City in January.”

Here is a schedule for the weekend of PR7’s events in the Kansas City metro:

Youth Clinics schedule for Jan. 27

9-10:20 a.m.: Boys & Girls Youth Clinic for Grades 1st-6th

9-10:20 a.m.: Girls Youth Clinic for Grades 7th-12th

10:40 a.m. to noon: Boys Youth Clinic for Grades 7th-12th

Talent ID Trials schedule for Jan. 28:

8:30 a.m.: Women’s Registration

9:15-11:15 a.m.: Women’s Trials

Noon: Men’s Registration

12:30-2:30 p.m.: Men’s Trials