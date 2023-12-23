PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Outside of the Learning Tree toy store in Prairie Village, 10-year-old Noah Phelps was selling hot chocolate on Saturday.

All the money from the stand will go to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

In 2017, Noah was a patient at Children’s Mercy where he had life-saving surgery. “I had to go in a wheelchair and my parents drove me to the hospital,” Noah said. That Christmas his family started their tradition of raising money for the hospital, led by Noah’s hot chocolate stand.

Noah says that he remembers playing with toys, drawing and winning prizes during his hospital stay. “That all comes out of the hospitals budget to make kids feel happy so that’s why I love donating to the hospital to help kids have a better time,” Phelps said.

He said he’s not really looking for the credit for his fundraising efforts and he’d rather just see smiles on other patients faces. “They don’t know it’s me. It’s almost like a surprise. It’s like a Christmas present, you don’t want to know what it is because the surprise just makes it even better.”

His dad Sean says that having a son so involved in the community makes him proud. “It’s been really exciting to bring some of our friends and community together and our family together to do something good.” But most of all he says that they’re “really grateful that [Noah] is healthy, they took great care of him.”

They’ve raised more than $10,000 for the hospital in the six years of running the stand and in just a few hours today had raised more than $1300. Their GoFundMe page has already surpassed their goal this year.