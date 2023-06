PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Police were able to end a dangerous situation without anyone getting hurt in Prairie Village overnight.

Officers responded to a call about an argument over a firearm at a home near W. 80th Street and Nall Avenue around 12 a.m.

When the arrived, officers reported hearing multiple gun shots from inside the house.

Officers said they negotiated with the gunman. He eventually surrounded to police about two hours later.

Police arrested the suspect and took him to jail.