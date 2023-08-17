PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — A judge will now decide if three petitions to make changes in Prairie Village government comply with state law.

Residents with “Stop Rezoning Prairie Village” submitted three petitions, and earlier this week the Johnson County Election Office confirmed there are enough valid signatures on each.

The first petition proposes a city ordinance to limit rezoning that would allow more than one family to live on a lot in a single-family residential zoning district.

The second petition is to “abandon” the city’s mayor-council form of government.

The third petition is to adopt a mayor-council-manager form of government, which would reduce the power of the mayor and cut the number of city council members in half from 12 to six.

Although the election office confirmed the signatures, it made no determination if the proposals in the petitions are legal.

So in a Wednesday night meeting, the Prairie Village City Council voted to have the city attorney ask a Kansas court decide if the petitions comply with state law and could go on the ballot.

“In different ways, county and city attorneys have determined that aspects of the petitions do not comply with state law, due to multiple substantive and technical violations,” the city said in a statement Thursday.

That’s why Prairie Village is asking a Johnson County District Court judge to issue a declaratory judgment on the petitions.

The city noted although it had to file legal paperwork with the court, it’s not suing residents, nor is it seeking damages or alleging that anyone involved with the petitions acted illegally.

There is no timeframe currently on when the court will issue its opinion.