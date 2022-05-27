PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The Prairie Village Police Department now has a safe exchange zone for residents who buy and sell items online through websites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.

The exchange zones provide a public, neutral space to securely exchange online transactions. Exchange parking stalls are marked with bright green paint in the parking lot of the Prairie Village Police Department at 7710 Mission Road. The area is lit at night and monitored with video surveillance.

Anyone who needs help while exchanging items at these stalls can also reach out to Prairie Village Police dispatchers at the non-emergency number (913) 642-5151.