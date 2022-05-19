PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The city of Prairie Village could soon make repairs to the community pool at Harmon Park.

On Monday the city council voted 11-0 to approve a design agreement with Lamp Rynearson for repairs for the adult and lap pools.

Last season, city staff determined there was a significant amount of water lost in the adult pool and lap pool. The city made repairs to two places in the pool where the cast iron pipes had deteriorated.

Harmon Park Pool is over 60 years old with cast iron pipes that are roughly 30 years old. Public Works Director Keith Bredehoeft said because the pipes were deteriorating from the outside, it’s difficult to determine how much piping overall may need to be replaced.

“The adult pool and the lap pool essentially function as one. They share a common surge pit, so they have to be done at the same time,” Bredehoeft said.

Councilmember Inga Selders said she was hesitant about spending money on outdoor pool repairs as the city continues to discuss the possibility of creating a new community center.

“If we look at the possibility of having an indoor lap pool [at the community center], it seems kind of redundant. Money that could be spent towards that in the future instead of putting it towards a pool that may be obsolete if the civic center does move forward. I feel like maybe we should put a pause on it,” Selders said.

Councilmember Cole Robinson said while the city will consider plans for a new community center in the future, something more immediate needs to be done about the leak in the pool.

“It’s a bit of an ecological disaster that that much chlorinated water just went into the ground. I feel like based on where we are as a council and what we’ve already talked about, I feel like we need to move forward with this,” Robinson said.

The $101,746 design contract will include a site survey and up to four drafted options for pipe replacements. Final plans will need to be approved by the city council before construction can begin. Bredehoeft estimates repairs could cost the city between $750,000 and $1million to complete.

If approved, construction would likely begin in October with repairs completed before the opening of the 2023 season. The Prairie Village Pool complex at 7711 Delmar will open for the 2022 season on Saturday, May 28.