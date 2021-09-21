Prairie Village extends mask mandate through October

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. —People in Prairie Village will be required to wear a mask in public at least through the end of October.

Monday the Prairie Village City Council voted 11-1 to extend city-wide masking requirements through October 31, with only Councilmember Sheila Myers voting against the extension.

In August, Prairie Village became the first city in Johnson County to issue a city-wide mask mandate for indoor public spaces. According to city documents, the Prairie Village Police Department has not issued any tickets for violation of the ordinance since it went into effect.

Anyone over five years old is required to wear a mask that covers both the nose and the mouth while in indoor public spaces.

Public and private schools within the city limits are exempt from the mandate, however some students may be required to wear a mask under the county mandate.

Synagogues, mosques, churches and other religious services are exempt from the mandate. Federal and county government buildings are also exempt from masking requirements. The council will review the ordinance for a potential extension on Monday, October 18.