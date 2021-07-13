Prairie Village man headed to prison after skipping original sentencing date

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge sentenced a Prairie Village man to 12.5 years in prison.

Joel Tucker of Prairie Village attended his hearing Tuesday, after skipping his original sentencing hearing scheduled for last week.

Tucker pleaded guilty last summer for his role in two fraud schemes involving false payday loan debt and tax evasion. Under a plea agreement Tucker faced up to 20 years in prison.

Tucker is the brother of payday loan scammer and former professional racecar driver Scott Tucker.

Scott Tucker is serving a 16-year sentence in federal prison for using payday loans to scam 4.5 million people out of billions of dollars.