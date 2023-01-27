KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old Prairie Village, Kansas man is sentenced in connection to a June 2022 deadly crash on Ward Parkway due to driving intoxicated.

A Jackson County judge on Friday sentenced Zachary J. Zorich to 13 years in a Missouri prison. Zorich earlier pleaded guilty to Class B felony charges of driving while intoxicated, resulting in death.

Prosecutors had requested a sentence of 15 years, the maximum sentence.

According to court records, officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department responded to a crash just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at W. 75th Street and Ward Parkway.

Police determined that Zorich was driving a Jeep at a high rate of speed as it approached Ward Parkway.

Zorich ran the red light and struck the victim’s vehicle, a Mercedes Benz, in the side, at the driver’s door.

The victim, Remington Williams, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams was a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law and was working on a Master’s of Business Administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

He was appointed to the UM System’s board by Gov. Mike Parson in 2020 as a student representative.

Court documents show Zorich had prior DWI convictions in Clay County and Platte County.