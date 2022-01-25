Prairie Village offers residents free at-home Covid tests

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Free home test kits for Covid-19 will be available Tuesday afternoon for people who live in Prairie Village.

The local government purchased a supply of 100 at-home tests, but they’re just for people who live in Prairie Village.

Beginning at 2 p.m., residents can fill out an order form on the city’s website. City staff then will notify those who will receive test kits.

A city council member will deliver the test kit to constituents’ homes. Each kit contains two tests and there’s a limit of one free kit per home.

“We have 23,000 plus residents here in Prairie Village,” said Assistant City Administrator Tim Schwartzkopf.

“It’s just going to touch just a handful of that number. But again it’s something we’re trying to do to help during the pandemic. And if demand is high that’s something we can go back to the city council and explain how fast these test kits went on the first run. And if they authorize more, we can do it again.

City officials say the process is designed to be contactless.

The city doesn’t want residents coming to city hall if they are sick or have been exposed to Covid-19.

Test sites also are available throughout Johnson County by appointment only.