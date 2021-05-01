Prairie Village police investigate death at Deauville Apartments, believed to be foul play

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Prairie Village police responded to the Deauville Apartments near 75th Street and Mission Road on calls of a deceased white male inside his apartment.

When officers and the fire department arrived, the male was pronounced dead.

The Prairie Village Police Department believe foul play is involved after initial investigations.

The Prairie Village Investigations Division is investigating further.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the police department t 913-642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 916-474-8477.

