Prairie Village police investigate shots fired at a vehicle

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. – Just after 6 p.m. Sunday evening the Prairie Village Police received several calls about a shooting around 69th Street and Roe Ave.

The initial investigation showed that two vehicles were driving north on Roe Ave. The suspect vehicle, a gold Chrysler minivan, had fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle and then fled the area. The victim’s vehicle was hit once by the gunfire, but no one was injured.

The gold Chrysler minivan has a Missouri temporary tag and was missing the passenger side rear hubcap. The driver is a white male, wearing a white tank top shirt, and the passenger was described as a black male.

Anyone who might have information about this incident is asked to call the Prairie Village Police at 913-642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.