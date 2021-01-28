Prairie Village police investigating home break-in, aggravated burglary

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Police in Prairie Village are investigating after a man broke into a house and fought with a homeowner Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to an aggravated burglary report around 3:10 p.m. in the 2700 block of W. 76th Street.

The victim told police that they came home to discover their front door had been kicked in. When they went to investigate, they found a man that they did not know inside one of the home’s bedrooms.

The suspect got into an altercation with the victim and then left the scene. The victim had minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his early 30s. He was wearing dark clothing and blue jeans. He was last seen driving a black, 4-door Sedan eastbound on 76th Street toward State Line Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474- TIPS (8477).