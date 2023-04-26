PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The Prairie Village Police Department is looking for two suspects following an armed bank robbery Wednesday afternoon.

Police officers responded to the incident just before 1:30 p.m. at the Community America Credit Union near W. 79th Street and State Line Road.

Officers on location talked with employees who said two suspects, described as Black men wearing hoodies and facemasks, left in an unknown direction in an unknown vehicle.

No injuries were reported at the bank and no customers were there at the time of the incident, according to police.

Employees say one suspect was wearing a black top and another was wearing a yellow top. One suspect was reported to be armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (913) 642-5151 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.