Prairie Village police looking for vehicle in connection to murder of 18-year-old

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Prairie Village police need your help finding a vehicle that may be connected to a murder.

Police are looking for a blue crossover, possibly a 2013-2019 Ford Focus, Hyundai Elantra hatchback or a Nissan Juke.

The vehicle was seen on video in the area of 75th Street and Mission Road at 2:48 a.m. the morning of May 5.

Police believe the driver of the vehicle may be connected to the fatal shooting of Kiven Maquial of Mission.

Marquial’s body was found around 6:30 a.m. after someone called police to the Highlawn Montessori school parking lot, near Somerset and Corinth Drives, on a welfare check.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call the Prairie Village Police Department or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

