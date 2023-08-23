PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The Prairie Village Police Department is searching for a woman who led them on a high-speed chase after stealing their patrol car. Then, she got away.

A stolen patrol car, two police chases and the suspect is still on the loose.

Police said they’re looking for Jalisa Fluker, 32.

Investigators said police spotted her driving a stolen vehicle near 67th Street and Roe Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Cpt. Ivan Washington said after Fluker refused to pullover, officers used stop sticks to deflate her tires.

He said she was detained.

“We put her in the back of the patrol car, she was hand cuffed,” Washington said. “She was able to get out of her handcuffs and access the driver’s side of our patrol vehicle.”

Washington said Fluker stole the patrol car. She led police on a high speed chase across state lines until officers lost sight of the emergency vehicle.

“Eventually she just stopped the vehicle on her own, when she had the time, or she felt she had the time to escape, which is what she did,” Washington said. “Officers arrived shortly thereafter she was already gone.”

Police found the patrol car near 83rd and Stateline and immediately started searching the area, according to Washington.

He said they called in K-9s and several outside agencies to help, but the search came up empty.

Now, they’re calling on the public.

“We would just really reach out for the community to help us, if they know of her whereabouts,” Washington said.

Nobody was injured, and there’s minor damage to the vehicle.

Washington said they’re looking into how Fluker was able to remove the handcuffs and what could be done differently in the future.

If you know where the woman may be, or it you have any helpful information, call the Prairie Village Police Department at (913) 642-6868, or remain anonymous by calling the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.