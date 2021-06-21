Prairie Village police release picture of minivan involved in shooting

Picture of minivan believed to be involved in Prairie Village Shooting / Courtesy: Prairie Village Police

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Investigators release a picture of a minivan they believe was involved in a shooting in Prairie Village Sunday evening.

The picture is of a gold Chrysler minivan with a missing rear passenger-side hubcap. Police believe the minivan had a temporary tag from Missouri.

Witnesses told investigators that the minivan and another car were on Roe Avenue around 6 p.m. when someone inside the minivan shot at the victim. A bullet hit the victim’s car, but no one was injured.

They also told police that the driver was a white man who wore a white tank top. Witnesses said there was a black man in the minivan with him at the time of the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you know someone who drives a minivan matching the above description, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-6868.