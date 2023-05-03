PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Police are searching for a driver who hit a pedestrian and didn’t stop to help the man injured in the crash.

It happened Tuesday around 12 p.m. at Somerset Drive and Ensley Lane.

The injured pedestrian went to the hospital for treatment. Prairie Village Police expect him to survive.

The department released the following pictures showing the truck involved in the crash. It is a white Ford pickup with a KC vanity plate on the front bumper. The truck is also missing the driver’s side mirror.

Police believe the driver headed east on Somerset Drive toward State Line Road after hitting the victim.

The department asks anyone with information related to the crash to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.