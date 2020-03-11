Prairie Village police serve search warrants in case of woman who’s been missing since June

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. -- A few weeks after sharing information about a woman who was last seen last June, Prairie Village police said officers served search warrants in two Johnson County locations on Wednesday morning.

One of the warrants was served in Angela Green's neighborhood in the 7600 block of Tomahawk. The other was served in the 1400 block of Woodland Street in Olathe. The block in Olathe is at an intersection of railroad tracks with Woodland, and just north of E. Harold Street.

Scene Wednesday morning in the 7600 block of Tomahawk in Prairie Village, one of two locations where police served search warrants in the missing person's case of Angela Green. (Photo: Don Proctor/WDAF-TV)

A number of agencies are assisting Prairie Village police with Wednesday's developments, including the Johnson County District Attorney's Office, Johnson County Crime Lab, Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office, Olathe police, Overland Park police and Leawood police.

Scene in Olathe where investigators served a search warrant in Angela Green's missing persons case. (Photo: Matt Kline/WDAF-TV)

Prairie Village investigators said there were inconsistent accounts about her disappearance when they first shared information on February 18.

Green is a 51-year-old woman who neighbors say was devoted to her daughter and helping beautify her yard and the rest of the neighborhood.

She lived at the home with her husband and daughter for years, and neighbors didn't quite know what to make of not seeing her for an extended period of time.

"When the summer came up and I didn’t see Angela and I asked other neighbors, she thought maybe she had gone to China,” Steven Harville told FOX4 during a previous interview.

At the time they reached out to the couple’s daughter away at college who responded via text to say: "Her dad told her that her mom died of a stroke in July. But she thinks that might not be the case,” Harville said, reading a text from a neighbor who was in contact with the KU student.

If you have information that will help investigators, call Prairie Village police at (913) 642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.