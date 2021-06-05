Prairie Village police warn residents about scammer impersonating officer

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The Prairie Village Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam where a person is impersonating a police officer.

The department says the scammer is “spoofing” the departments phone number 913-381-6464. The person calling claims to be with the department and requests gift cards and credit card information.

Prairie Village police say they do not accept those as forms of payment, nor would ever ask for payment over the phone.

Police remind residents to not provide any private information over the phone to anyone.