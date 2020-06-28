Prairie Village restaurant makes ‘100 Best Restaurants in America’ list

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — A local restaurant is among the best in the U.S., according to OpenTable.

To create its 2018 list of the “100 Best Restaurants in America,” the San Francisco-based online restaurant reservation provider looked at more than 12 million verified diner reviews of more than 28,000 restaurants, the Kansas City Business Journal reported.

New York rose above the pack with the most celebrated restaurants, 24, followed by California with 15, and Illinois with nine.

Missouri didn’t make the cut, and only one restaurant in Kansas earned a spot on the list: Café Provence in Prairie Village.

Executive Chef Philip Quillec describes the cuisine as French comfort food, but he also likes to add American twists from time to time, such as bacon in its onion soup.