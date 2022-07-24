PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The Prairie Village Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at Hy-Vee Gas Station Sunday morning.

Police say the suspect entered the Hy-Vee Gas Station located at 7720 State Line Road around 7:20 a.m. showed the clerk a handgun and demanded money. The suspect left the store in a black Chevy Tahoe.

The suspect is described as a black man, standing between 5’8″ to 5’9″ inches tall with long black hair, and was wearing a black face mask, a black windbreaker jacket, blue gloves, tan pants, and gray tennis shoes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding to the investigation is asked to call the Prairie Villiage Police Department at 913-642-6868.

