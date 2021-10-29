Prairie Village to consider upgrades for Homestead Country Club

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Wednesday the Prairie Village Planning Commission will review a proposal to upgrade the Homestead Country Club at 4100 Homestead Court.

In July, the planning commission approved a portion of this proposal to reconfigure tennis courts for four portable pickleball courts.

Now developers are asking permission to upgrade the property with an enclosed pickleball court, a pool deck and a new building to the west of the tennis courts.

The country club hopes to build a 65’ by 65’ enclosed pickleball court between the existing clubhouse and tennis courts. Developers have also requested permission to build a 15’ by 18’ storage shed to the west of the tennis court and a 72’ by 50’ covered poolside deck to the south of the existing pool.

The Homestead Country Club was built in 1954, and has been operating under a special use permit since 1982. The special use permit has been renewed and amended multiple times to accommodate development at the club.

According to city documents, city staff are recommending the pool deck not be approved until more details on the design and dimension of the deck can be provided.

If approved by the planning commission the proposal will move to the Prairie Village City Council for final approval.