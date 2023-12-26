PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Mo. — The city of Prairie Village is inviting the public to hear more about its plans for a new community center campus.

Along with the YMCA of Greater Kansas City and Johnson County Library, Prairie Village city leaders have been studying a new campus near Harmon Park for several years now.

If built, it would function as a joint community, aquatic and wellness center.

The city wants to replace the Paul Henson Family YMCA, located next to the park, with a new facility. The YMCA would operate and plan programming for the center.

Johnson County Library is also partnering as it explores a new location to replace its Corinth branch on Mission Road.

Prairie Village has been considering a new community center campus for over 4 years now. The city, library and YMCA first started a market sustainability study and survey in November 2019, but the plans fizzled out over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then in 2022, post-pandemic, the mayor reconvened a community center committee. Earlier this year, Prairie Village conducted a second study and survey.

Over the summer, the three organizations started on a community engagement and project design study.

They hired an architect to work on design concepts, facility needs, parking, potential costs and more. The study is looking at the existing YMCA facility, as well as nearby sites like the aquatic center, skate park and city buildings.

The city plans to host a public meeting next month for Prairie Village residents to hear more about the project and provide input.

The meeting is set for 4-7 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse at 91st Street and Nall Avenue. City leaders said there will be two other public meetings in the future.