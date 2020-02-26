Prairie Village woman reported missing eight months after disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. -- Prairie Village police are looking for 51-year-old Angela Green, last seen June 19, 2019.

The department wouldn’t comment on the fact that she was never reported missing until Feb. 18, 2020, but said they're concerned by conflicting statements regarding her disappearance.

Neighbors say Green was devoted to her daughter and to her neighborhood in the 7600 block of Tomahawk Road, where she was last seen.

When she wasn’t out gardening in her own yard, she tended to the neighborhood islands, helping to keep them clear of trash or debris.

"When the summer came up and I didn’t see Angela and I asked other neighbors, she thought maybe she had gone to China,” Steven Harville said.

Green is described as an Asian woman, 5-foot-9, weighing 116 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Neighbors said she lived at her home with her husband and daughter for years.

They reached out to the couple’s daughter away at college who responded via text to say, "Her dad told her that her mom died of a stroke in July. But she thinks that might not be the case,” Harville said, reading a text from a neighbor who was in contact with the KU student.

That neighbor told FOX4 she wasn’t sure when Green’s daughter learned of her mother’s alleged death.

“We have some conflicting statements about her whereabouts that’s a little concerning for us,” Prairie Village Police Capt. Ivan Jackson said.

FOX4 went to Green’s home to try to find out more. An SUV pulled into the garage and the driver closed the door immediately. No one answered a knock on the door.

“Until we have some more information, it’s very disturbing,” neighbor Sharon Wray said.

Harville said he doesn’t believe Green died from a stroke. Police say they are treating Green’s case as a missing person’s investigation and are working with several other agencies to try to locate her.

Anyone with information about Green is asked to call the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-6868 or the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.