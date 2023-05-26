KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman killed in a Kansas City nightclub shooting earlier this week will be remembered Friday evening.

Organizers plan to gather at 6 p.m. inside Oak Park at 35th and Prospect to pray for the family of 24-year-old Antoinette Brenson.

Brenson, a mother of three, died early Sunday morning after a shooting at Klymax Lounge. Jason McConnell, 41, and Clarence Henderson, 33, also died. Two other people were injured.

A club employee told FOX4 something happened inside the nightclub and spilled out on to the sidewalk before the shooting.

Police are still looking for the person responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.