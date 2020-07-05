Prayers will continue for peace on the streets of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCMO fell short of a murder free Fourth of July weekend. Two people were shot and killed bringing the number of homicides this year to nearly 100. Through the continued violence community leaders encourage people to keep faith.

“Salvation will hit this city like never before, in the name of Jesus we pray,” Pastor Marvin Kirkwood preached.

At the Contagious Life Church Service Sunday Kirkwood prayed for peace on streets across Kansas City.

“I pray for salvation on Prospect, I pray salvation on Troost,” Kirkwood said.

Two deadly shootings over the holiday weekend puts Kansas City at 98 homicides this year.

Late Thursday night, KCPD said a man was shot in the back of the head at a gas station near 35th and Prospect Ave.

Then, on the Fourth of July, officers found a man, who was shot and killed near Gregory and Prospect Ave. Two other men showed up to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Police believe all three were involved in the same incident.

“Don’t get dismayed because we had some shootings over the weekend. Don’t give up. Please don’t get discouraged,” Kirkwood said. “I know that we can do this together, if we can come together as a collective unit.”

Kirkwood and several other KC pastors organized the ‘Murder Free Weekend’ movement.

They gave out $10,000 worth of fireworks to more than 550 local families — encouraging people to pop fireworks, not guns.

“We decided to come up with something because we’re just sick and tired of these senseless homicides and murders going on within our community,” Kirkwood said.

Kirkwood believes their initiative saved lives. He celebrated God’s grace Sunday with Pastor Adam Cox, who run Navah Church in Kansas City, MO.

“The more that we can be a voice for life and the dignity of life the better chance we have to begin breaking down walls, to bring peace to hatred or to anger, to finding one another in love,” Cox said.

Kirkwood said they are already at the table planning another ‘Murder Free Weekend’. They hope to introduce a conflict resolution program during the next one.