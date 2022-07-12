KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 is getting answers after parents of special needs children reached out, saying their kids were being moved from their Pre-K school this upcoming year.

Tuesday, Kansas City Public Schools said the students would not be moved, for now.

Finnese Bluett said her son, Avery, has autism and global developmental delay. The 4-year-old attends Pre-K at Holliday Montessori School.

“He loves kisses and hugs,” Bluett said. “He loves music. He’s just a joyful kid. You have to go through the emotions of, ‘Will my son be able to do this in life or this in life?’ And right now, they’re messing with his education.”

Bluett is referring to concern she says formed among teachers and parents that special needs children in the Pre-K program would have to be moved due to space concerns.

Bluett said while attending the program, Avery’s verbal and social skills have improved.

“Since he’s been going to that school, and the teacher that he had, and the help that he had and the environment he’s in, I would say has helped him tremendously,” Bluett said. “He has flourished.”

FOX4 first reached out to the school district about this last week.

Representatives say due to a new Montessori certification program to train teachers this upcoming school year, they need the space.

They explored moving those two remaining pre-k classrooms- involving kids with special needs- to another school, but Tuesday the district sent FOX4 a statement reading in part: “While we ultimately decided not to make the move for the upcoming school year, we know we will eventually need additional classroom space for the Montessori program at Holliday. When the time comes, we will work closely with affected families to ensure continuity of services,” Public Relations Manager Elle Moxley said.

Bluett worries that won’t be permanent.

“He’ll have to fight for things in his life, and he shouldn’t have to fight for his education,” Bluett said.

