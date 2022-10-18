KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The T-Mobile Center is gearing up to host Disney on Ice presents Let’s Celebrate and tickets go on sale soon.

The fan-favorite show will bring 14 Disney classics and moderns stories to the ice in Kansas City from February 23 to 26, with morning, afternoon and evening shows on February 24, 25 and 26.

Fans who are Disney On Ice Preferred Customers are given an exclusive pre-sale code that allows access to purchase tickets starting on October 18.

The general public can get there tickets starting on October 25.

