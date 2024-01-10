KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this final day, Wednesday, before a long expected stretch of below freezing temperatures, Kansas City leaders assessed their work on the roads from round one of the winter weather.

The general consensus: Yes, it’s still sloppy in spots, but streets are in decent condition ahead of a bonkers blast of arctic proportions.

Main roads are dry and even when FOX4 visited known problem spots, they had few issues.

Unless it was on a steep hill, of course. It’s work that’s happened as temperatures coming our way are not fun to look at.

In perhaps better news, the city set a 24 hour goal of clearing streets from the last snow go-around. And, in general, it appears they met their goal.

Snow thumped streets around Swope Parkway, falling from branches hit by fleeting sunlight, deer made tracks in a nearby park and Samuel McDaniel was getting to work shoveling his sidewalk.

“I’m alright, man. I feel like a young buck deer. I’m kicking but not too high though,” McDaniel said.

He said he was taking care of his sidewalk before the cold strikes, saying that on Tuesday, he took the day off from chores.

“I nestled down and turned the TV on and watched my westerns. Gunsmoke is my specialty,” McDaniel said.

“This time around it’s pretty clear. They don’t usually have it this clear quite this fast,” he said of the roads.

“We made sure that we had more than enough drivers. We didn’t have a single route that got missed,” Brian Platt, city manager for Kansas City, said during a press conference reflecting on the snow response.

From the city’s perspective, road pre-treatment has also become an even bigger part of their general strategy snow/ice strategy. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas also credited the work of employees along with new in-depth planning.

“This is great preparation that comes from the summer,” Lucas said.

“You do not have to be an old Kansas Citian to remember a mayor of about a decade ago – when there were a number of different winter weather events would say basically ‘We’re out of money so we’re not ready to address a storm, not ready to address events,'” Lucas said.

“At those times, as [public works] Director [Michael] Shaw may remember we had issues with salt shortages and we had issues with driver shortages,” Lucas said.

“We’re ready for what may come our way both with winter storms with the Chiefs game and beyond,” Lucas said.

But Daul Peel, who also lives off Swope Parkway, said the easy-packing snow still created some issues. He said he has seen salt trucks pass through but it has been a challenge on his hilly road.

“I got up this morning and tried to go to work. Made it about a block and half and got stuck. Dug myself out. One of my neighbors was behind me. They got stuck while I was getting dug out. So we got everybody out. Made it home. Dug two more cars out on the block here. It’s just been a busy road,” Peel said.

Ahead of the weekend weather system, Public Works is already using salt treated for effectiveness in lower temperatures. If you see salt that’s blue in color being spread, that’s what it is.