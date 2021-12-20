Pregnant Kansas City mom gifted new car after vehicle stolen, stripped for parts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A stranger’s act of kindness is helping a pregnant Kansas City mother-in-need get a new set of wheels for her family.

Dalynn Moore’s car was stolen after leaving it on I-435 following a flat tire.

Police found her car a few days later, but her car was no longer drivable, stripped of all major parts.

Along with losing her car, she also lost her job because she did not have reliable transportation.

FOX4 shared her story last week and a local car owner said he saw the story and wanted to help.

“When you aired it, when she was sitting there, saying she had lost her car and she was pregnant and was going through it, as you can see, I have daughters too, I know there is not too many people who will stand up and do anything for anybody around here,” said Desmound Logan, president and founder of Cash Cars KC.

Cash Cars KC buys old and junk cars and rehabs them. Logan said this is also their way of cleaning up blighted neighborhoods.

Since 2015, the business said they have gifted more than 20 cars to families in need, like Moore.

“You know, it makes me feel good. The fact that my whole family was here and the fact that I made a couple phone calls to some other guys who want to feel good about the situation. It just makes you feel good to bring more people together and bring more awareness to let’s help people who are down,” Logan said.

Moore was surprised with the car Monday afternoon at her apartment.

“I just felt like I wasn’t going to get nowhere at all, it was real discouraging, but I am actually happy now. There really are some good people out there,” Moore said. “I was down for a few weeks and stuff, now I feel a whole lot better. Christmas is happening and Merry Christmas to me.”

Logan hopes this inspires other people to help people in need.

“It’s nothing for me to just make somebody’s day better, that’s what it’s all about,” Logan said. “The day that you are born, and the day you leave, there is a dash in-between that. That’s the part you really have to live for, that dash.”

After finding an available car, Logan says he was assisted by All A’s Auto and Cali Tires to make the necessary repairs in order to deliver the car.