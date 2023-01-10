LIBERTY, Mo. — Prosecutors will present their case against an Excelsior Springs man charged with kidnapping and sexual assault next month.

On Tuesday, a Clay County judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for Timothy Haslett Jr. for Feb. 24.

During the hearing, prosecutors will present evidence against Haslett. A judge will then determine if there is enough to proceed to trial.

Haslett was arrested and charged in October after a woman called Excelsior Springs police. The caller reported a woman going door-to-door, screaming for help.

When officers located the woman near Old Orchard Street and Don Shelton Boulevard in Excelsior Springs, she told police Haslett kidnapped and sexually assaulted her.

Court documents show she told investigators she escaped when Haslett left home to take his child to school.

Haslett’s preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for Dec. 2, but he asked for a continuance, which the judge granted.