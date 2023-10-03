KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More intel on the national emergency alert we’re going to receive on our phones Wednesday afternoon.

The Kansas City Emergency Management team says this is part of being prepared for diesters.

Aly Breeze said part of being prepared is staying informed “and staying informed is having as many ways to receive emergency alerts as you can.”

She’s the emergency management coordinator with Outreach and Training in Kansas City, Missouri.

On Wednesday afternoon, every television, radio and cell phone in the United States will send out a warning tone, but it’s a test.

On phones, the message will read “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

It’s set to happen at 1:20 CT. and it will last about 30 minutes.

“This is to ensure that communication can be reached by all consumers and all media formats and platforms,” Breeze said.

While intentions behind the “Nationwide Emergency Alert Test’ are good. Cayla Waller said it could cause trouble for some.

She works at the Rose Brooks Center where they serve Domestic Violence Survivors.

Waller said often times these survivors have a second phone or form of communication, unbeknownst to their abuser.

One that will sound the alert Wednesday.

“Your safest bet would be to turn off your phone, if you have a phone that your partner doesn’t know about, just to prevent any sort of escalation or retaliation that might happen,” Waller said.

FEMA said if your phone is off during that 30-minute period, then you should not get an alert.

On some phones, there’s also an option to disable test alerts in settings.

However, Breeze advises anyone who can, to keep alerts on.

She said it’s part of being prepared for when severe weather strikes.

“Any hazard or warnings or watches that might be present in their area,” Breeze said, “that they need to be aware of, this is just another way of them to get those alerts.”

If there’s questionable weather Wednesday Oct. 4, then the test will be postponed to Oct. 11.