INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Kansas City metro is under a heat watch, and will be for multiple days as temperatures reach into the triple digits this week.

With the extremely high temperatures, finding ways to stay cool will be crucial.

The heat and humidity will make this week extremely uncomfortable and potentially dangerous for those who do not pay attention to some key signs of heat illness.

Doctors are reminding people to be aware of heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke.

If someone is showing symptoms call 911 or get them to an ER.

Here are some of the symptoms to look out for:

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

High body temperature

The city of Independence will have the Roger T. Sermon Center open as a cooling location Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.

Along with the cooling center in Independence, here are some other centers in Kansas City:

Kansas City Public Library (Central Library)

Garrison Community Center

Garrison Square Spray Park

Hope Faith – Cooling Site

Guadalupe Center

Gregg/Klice Community Center

Tony Aguirre Community Center

Kansas City Public Library (Ruiz Biblioteca De Las Americas)

Parade Park Spray Park

Spring Valley Spray Park

To find a full list of cooling centers in the Kansas City metro visit the United Way of Greater Kansas City’s website.

You can find more information on staying healthy in the heat on ready.org.