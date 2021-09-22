Preparing for funeral, family of fallen Independence police officer thanks community

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — As the community prepares to say goodbye to fallen Independence police officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, his family thanks the public for the support they’ve experienced following his death.

“We would like to take a moment to thank the Independence and surrounding communities for their overwhelming love and emotional support during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement from the family said.

They also mentioned that knowing a Springfield police officer received an organ from Madrid-Evans is helping them cope with the tragedy.

“Knowing Blaize’s kidney has gone to help another police officer brings us an incredible level of comfort and peace. Also knowing many other lives are being impacted by his decision to be an organ donor helps as well,” the statement said.

A message from the Evans Family regarding their son, Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans: https://t.co/i3q64sbm60 pic.twitter.com/UJlp19mFnk — Independence Police (@ipdinfo) September 22, 2021

Visitation for Madrid-Evans will be held Thursday evening at Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence. It begins at 5 p.m.

His funeral will be held Friday morning. It is open to the public. The public is also invited to line the streets following the funeral for a procession.

Madrid-Evans was killed Sept. 15 after he was shot by a suspect who was also killed in the gunfire. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, now the lead investigating agency on the incident, said the officers were following up on a tip.