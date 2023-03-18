OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Greek Orthodox Festival is an annual celebration that is a tradition for thousands of people.

Organizers are preparing for this year’s event, and it will be a special one. This will be the 75th year for the Greek Orthodox Festival in Overland Park.

“Everything that we make here is homemade and I think it’s the best you can find in Kansas City,” Nella Wick, St. Dionysios Greek Orthodox Church, said.

Wick is originally from Greece and says all the recipes at the festival are authentic and passed down from generations.

“We also make souvlaki, we make gyros, cheese pies, spanakopita, tiropita,” Wick said.

Volunteers involved in the event spend every weekend until the festival baking and cooking. Sunday they focused on baklava.

“There is nothing but layers of filo and then we have the walnuts ready,” Wick said.

The event features all kinds of mouthwatering eats to support the church and communities across the globe.

“We count on it first of all to support our church and then there are a lot of charities that we support not just in the United States but also in Greece when there is a need for it,” Wick said.

The festival is scheduled to take place June 9-10 at the Greek Orthodox Church in Overland Park.