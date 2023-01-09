Prairie Village, KS-The Little Owly’s Preschool and Daycare recently remodeled their 70-year-old building, but it still takes a special kind of maintenance person to keep up with the repairs and that man is Greg Gillapp.

“Greg is an awesome guy who works long, hard hours to keep the building and our kid’s safe,” teacher Renee Ensign said, “Even with some health issues, he’s always there at the drop of a hat.”

Renee nominated Greg on behalf of the other teachers for the $400 Pay It Forward gift card because he is so loyal to their school.

Greg thought he was called to Renee’s classroom to fix a light but instead he was surprised with the gift card.

After receiving the card, Greg said, “It’s my job.”