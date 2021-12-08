President Biden gets barbecue to-go from a Kansas City favorite

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden spent less than four hours in Kansas City talking about infrastructure, but he didn’t leave town without a sample of some of KC’s finest.

Gates Bar-B-Q has served many U.S. presidents and other leaders over the years. Wednesday, the restaurant added President Biden to the list.

“It is a huge honor to be able to serve the President of the United States. It’s a fantastic feeling,” Astin Shipley-Gates, Gates Bar-B-Q, said.

In the past, leaders and political candidates have stopped at Gates to enjoy lunch while meeting and greeting potential voters. Biden apparently didn’t have time in his schedule for a lunch stop Wednesday, but Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas made sure he was able to enjoy some award-winning barbecue.

Lucas dropped by Gates Wednesday morning and ordered several platters. Police picked up the order and delivered it to Air Force One for Biden and his delegation to enjoy on the flight back to Washington, D.C.

“We gave him, of course, our famous presidential tray, which consists of our sliced beef, he got sliced ham, he got sliced turkey, he got to try our half chicken, of course a slab of ribs, and our sausage. And of course we had to give him our signature barbecue beans and out potato salad,” Shipley-Gates said.

Don’t worry, they didn’t have to eat cold ‘cue. Air Force One has a kitchen on board, so they could heat up the Gates to-go order.