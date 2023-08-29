WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke to FOX4’s John Holt Tuesday after Biden announced the 10 drugs pharmaceutical companies must negotiate their prices on for people on Medicare.

The goal, cut costs for seniors and taxpayers.

Republicans call it a ploy to buy votes as President Joe Biden seeks re-election. But patients who could benefit may not care “who’s” behind it, as what it could mean for them.

“The President did something that leaders have been trying to do for 33 years, and that is beat Big Pharma,” Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

The drugs the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services chose were: Eliquis, Jardiance, Xarelto, Januvia, Farxiga, Entresto, Enbrel, Imbruvica, Stelara, and NovoLog.

A local registered nurse FOX4 talked to also said that Medicare will often not cover these types of drugs because they’re so expensive, and the drugs they will cover won’t work as well on the patients she sees.

“And where that really hurts our population is that then these patients are getting to where they have to make the choice or, ‘Am I paying for groceries, or am I paying for my insulin or my depression medication?” Mercy & Truth Registered Nurse Christina Dryer said in an interview with FOX4 Tuesday.

Dryer is also the Clinic Manager for Mercy & Truth. The group provides care for people who are insured, but they may not be able to get the medical care that they need. Dryer says a list of patients she’s seen in the past have had to use the blood thinner Warfarin, but it’s not on President Biden’s list like Eliquis and Xarelto.

“The problem with that medication is if you eat certain foods, it alters the level of medication,” Dryer continued. “But Medicare and Medicaid would not cover Eliquis or Xarelto, which do not need monitoring. Warfarin needs monitoring three times a week at minimum.”

The move faces litigation though from drug makers. Companies that people refuse to be a part of the negotiation process will face heavy taxes.

“Let’s be really clear John. So, for the past couple of decades, these pharmaceutical companies have paid hundreds of millions of dollars per year to make sure that Medicare was not able to negotiate to lower costs for Americans,” Jean-Pierre said when asked whether the rule from President Biden’s administration will be struck down in the courts on the grounds of The Eighth Amendment.

You can watch Holt’s full interview with Jean-Pierre Sunday, Sept. 3 on “4 The People.” It airs at 10 a.m. right after FOX News Sunday. Negotiations for these drugs will take place later this year and next. The new prices won’t go into effect until 2026.