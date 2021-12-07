President Biden to deliver infrastructure remarks at KCATA

FILE – President Joe Biden speaks as he announces that he is nominating Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve chair, during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden will be in Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday delivering remarks regarding the bipartisan infrastructure law and how it impacts Missouri.

On Wednesday, December 8, Biden will speak at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority about how the new bill will help rebuild bridges, upgrade public transit, replace and update water infrastructure and create jobs.

The President will land before 1 p.m. on Wednesday and leave right before 4 p.m.

Drivers in the area of the airport or KCATA should expect traffic delays.