President-elect Biden urges united fight against virus in direct address to Americans

WILMINGTON, De. — In a speech given directly to the American people, President-elect Joe Biden urged Americans to come together in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“I won’t be president until Jan. 20, but my urgent message today is this… We can save tens of thousands of lives if everyone would just wear a mask for the next few months,” Biden said in a news conference on Nov. 9.

His speech retained the same thread as his victory speech and much of his campaign so far, asking people to put aside their differences for the greater good.

“This election is over,” he said. “It’s time to put aside the partisanship and the rhetoric that demonizes each other.”

Despite Biden leading in the popular vote by more than 4.5 million and getting declared the winner of 290 electoral votes, President Donald Trump has not conceded the election. Several legal battles remain open, and a small percentage of the vote remains uncounted as mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day continue to filter through. Georgia and North Carolina have yet to be called.

Biden said wearing a mask is the most effective, yet one of the the smallest actions a person could take in fighting the virus. His words are in line with much of the medical community, including scientific leaders in Trump’s own administration.

“Throughout the history of our nation, we’ve seen over and over how small acts add up to enormous achievements,” Biden said. ““Please, I implore you. Wear a mask. Do it for yourself. Do it for your neighbor. A mask is not a political statement, but it is a good way to start pulling the country together.”

Biden also said he would make sure the vaccine, when released, would be free. He said his administration will work with world leaders to support the eradication of the virus worldwide.

Watch the full address in the video player in this story.