President Trump and Joe Biden campaign in battleground states

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are both scheduled to hold events in battleground states Sunday ahead of their final presidential debate this week.

Biden spoke at a campaign event in North Carolina on Sunday. The voter mobilization event in Durham is meant to promote early in-person voting in the state which ends Oct. 31.

“The very soul of the nation is at stake,” Biden said. “This is the most important election in our lifetime.”

Biden appealed to middle-class voters. He said we need leadership in the country that “de-escalates tensions, opens lines of communications, and brings us together to heal and hope.” He said true justice is about jobs and financial stability.

After speaking in Durham, Biden will attend a virtual meeting with African American faith leaders.

This marks Biden’s second campaign stop in North Carolina since securing the nomination. His last visit was in Charlotte, where he discussed rebuilding the economy.

According to a NewsNation/Emerson poll released Tuesday, the candidates are statistically tied in North Carolina. The sample of likely voters in the Tar Heel State puts the two candidates neck and neck, with each polling at 48.9%. 1.6% of others say they are voting for other candidates, and .6 % of voters say they remain undecided.

Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Nevada Sunday evening after attending a fundraiser in Orange County earlier in the day.

The president also plans to campaign every day leading up to Thursday’s debate in Florida, including stops in Arizona and North Carolina, campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said.

Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, will return to the campaign trail on Monday with a visit to Florida to mark that state’s first day of early, in-person voting.

Vice President Mike Pence held a rally Saturday afternoon in Pennsylvania.

