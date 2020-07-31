President Trump says he won’t endorse Kansas Senate race

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

TOPEKA, Kan. — President Trump is normally very outspoken on his opinions and endorsements, but the President has been oddly quiet about the competitive U.S. Senate race in Kansas.

The top four Republican U.S. Senate candidates are Kris Kobach, Dr. Roger Marshall, Bob Hamilton and Dave Lindstrom, with democrats Barbara Bollier and Robert Tillman also in the race.

All four Republican candidates have expressed their complete support for Trump, but it sounds like the President isn’t likely to do the same.

Trump has apparently told associates that he will not be endorsing or weighing in on the Kansas Senate race.

But in other states, the President is quick to show his support for conservative candidates. On Friday, he tweeted support for a Senate candidate in Tennessee and Congresswoman in Indiana.

So why is the Kansas race different?

According to political analyst Dr. Bob Beatty, the president is being pulled in two different directions. Kobach has long supported Trump, even before his election to President. Beatty said the two have a close relationship, while the other candidates do not.

“There’s really nobody in Kansas, really, that’s closer to Donald Trump than Kris Kobach. I mean he has this extensive relationship,” Beatty said. “So this is a personal decision for Donald Trump.”

But, on the other side, Beatty said it’s a political decision.

“Many Republicans in D.C. are showing Trump polls saying that Kobach would lose in the General Election,” Beatty explained.

According to Beatty, top Republicans think the best option to beat the Democratic candidate in November is Marshall. Therefore, they are pushing the President to endorse Marshall to avoid potentially losing an important republican seat in the U.S. Senate.

Even political action committees (PACs) with ties to the Democratic Party are putting out ads supporting Kobach in the primary election because they believe democratic front-runner Barbara Bollier could beat him in the general election.

For now, Trump is choosing to stay silent on the race, but Beatty said it wouldn’t be unusual for the President to make a last minute endorsement before election day on Tuesday.

“A last minute endorsement by Donald Trump could swing a close race,” Beatty added.