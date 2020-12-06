President Trump tweets that personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon that personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani tested positive for the coronavirus.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Giuliani has been in charge of the Trump campaign’s lawsuits which claim voter fraud is present throughout the 2020 Presidential Election. He made an appearance earlier Sunday on Fox News to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Trump.

Giuliani has traveled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss. He appeared this week in Michigan at a four-hour legislative hearing to argue that voter fraud had occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated.