Presidential nominee Joe Biden endorses Representative Sharice Davids for re-election

TOPEKA, Kan. –Presidential nominee Joe Biden has endorsed Representative Sharice Davids for re-election in Kansas’ Third Congressional District.

“Since the day she was sworn into office, Representative Sharice Davids has been a tireless advocate for hardworking Kansans,” said Biden. “Sharice has reached across the aisle to lower the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs, help small businesses and workers, and ensure families have the resources they need to recover from the coronavirus. Congress needs more leaders like Sharice who roll up their sleeves to get things done for their districts.”

Davids served as a White House Fellow under the Obama-Biden Administration in 2016.

She also recently served as Vice-Chair of the Democratic National Convention, where Biden accepted the party’s presidential nomination.

“It is an honor to have the endorsement and support of Vice President Joe Biden,” said Davids. “Vice President Biden and I share a commitment to making sure every person in this country has the opportunity to succeed. He understands the need for affordable healthcare, quality public education, and civil discourse among our leaders. I look forward to working together with him in the White House to create a better future for Kansas families and to restore the soul of this nation.”