President’s future splits opinions in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Trump’s future is generating a lot of opinions around the metro .

When it comes to taking action against Trump, a lot of people in Kansas City are reluctant to share their views publically.

“I prefer not to have that conversation, but thank you for asking,” said one man who did not identify himself.

Almost everyone FOX 4 talked to Monday knew about the options Congress is considering: Urging the vice president to take action under the 25th Amendment, approving another round of Articles of Impeachment, or doing nothing and allowing the President to serve until the end of his term.

“Probably just let him ride it out,” said Shae Ciccone. “It’s almost up. He’s got what? About two more weeks?”

Those who did share opinions on-camera Monday disapprove of Trump, and many support impeachment.

“What he did was, he definitely incited violence,” said Erica Akins. “He encouraged them to storm the Capitol. And even said he was going to be with them, which is totally unacceptable.”

One woman who still supports Trump called him the best president we’ve ever had. But she was unwilling to identify herself.

Many recognize the insurrection at the Capitol last week is difficult to defend, and no one wants to be seen as supporting that sort of violence.

Supporters of impeachment understand it may not happen before the President’s term expires, but they like the idea of impeaching President Trump so that he cannot seek political office again.