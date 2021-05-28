PREVIEW: Sporting Kansas City prepare for rematch against rivals Houston Dynamo

HOUSTON, TX – APRIL 25: Members of Sporting KC and Houston Dynamo argue on the pitch during their game at BBVA Compass Stadium on April 25, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — For the second time in the month of May, Sporting Kansas City will meet with Western Conference rival Houston Dynamo FC, but this time, in front of a full capacity crowd at Children’s Mercy Park.

This will be the first time since March 7, 2020 that the stadium will hold a match at full capacity on May 29, 2021.

The opponent that day: Houston Dynamo FC

The result: Sporting Kansas City 4 Houston Dynamo FC 0

Alan Pulido, Roger Espinoza, Gadi Kinda and Khiry Shelton all scored in that match and will be available for the match up on Saturday.

The Dynamo visited Children’s Mercy Park a second time in 2020 winning 5-2 in October.

Sporting paid a visit to the Dynamo at BBVA Stadium on May 7 and lost 1-0 by a Maxi Urruti goal in the 56th minute.

Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia did not play in the matchup leaving John Pulskamp in goal. Melia returned to the starting lineup then following game.

Since that matchup, the Dynamo lost on the road to the Colorado Rapids 3-1 and won at home against the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1.

Sporting is coming off consecutive wins against the Whitecaps (3-0) and the San Jose Earthquakes (3-1).

Pulido’s performances in both games earned him back-to-back spots on the MLS Team of the Week and a call up to the Mexican National Team in June.

Against Houston, Pulido has scored three goals and recorded on assist in four matches.

The Dynamo lead the all-time series between the two sides with 13 wins 10 losses and 13 draws.

Sporting Kansas City averages 1.71 goals per game this season which is good for third. Houston is tied for 12th with 1.29 goals per game.

The visitors currently sit fourth in the Western Conference, while KC sits in second behind the Seattle Sounders.

Both the Dynamo and SKC will wear the PRIMEBLUE jerseys as part of the leagues campaign to raise awareness for environmental issues and creating sustainable communities.

For the oceans.



Primeblue: made with Parley Ocean Plastic 🌊#OneSportingWay | #SportingKC — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) May 20, 2021